February 9, 1953 ~ March 27, 2018

Rondalee Ann Whiterock, 65, was born in Ukiah, CA on February 9, 1953 to Mary and Paul Whiterock. She entered Everlasting life on March 27, 2018, while visiting Anaheim, CA.

Before moving to Woodfords, CA with the father of her children, Dean Fred, she was proudly at the Alcatraz Indian Rights movement take over. She worked very hard throughout her life and was very proud of her work.

She loved her children and grandchildren so much and made sure they always had enjoyable holidays and birthdays. She loved to attend local "gigs" in her prettiest, flashiest, sparkliest "gig" blouses. She loved her life, family and God. She attended Church every Sunday, Bible Study and Woman's group during the weekdays. She often volunteered at many church events and loved to take her grandchildren with her. She will be forever loved and missed.

She was greeted in the Everlasting life by her father, Paul Whiterock; father of her children, Dean Fred; and brothers, Guy and Paul Jr. Whiterock.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Whiterock; daughters, Lawanda Jones, Marsha Fred, Sylvia Fred, Lisa Fred; sons, Chris Fred, Freddie Fred and Elvin Fred; 25 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson; sisters: Gayle Whiterock, Millie Whiterock, Tonya Whiterock, Della Whiterock and many family and friends.

Funeral and burial services were held in Ukiah, CA on April 9th, 2018.