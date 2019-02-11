Ronald Label

Ronald LabelFebruary 11, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 11, 2019Ronald Label, 79, died February 10, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesRobert “Bob” KellyDorothy J. AguilarDelores (Dee) RasmussenReatha “Tink” Seymour ThranRobert J. KellyTrending SitewideMelody "Mimi Miyagi" Damayo Republican GovernorDrunken driver in wreck gets prison termThe Feb. 11 R-C Morning ReportThe Feb. 12 R-C Morning ReportMan gets 2-6 years in heroin sales