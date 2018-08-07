RON FOXAugust 7, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) August 7, 2018Celebration of Life Ron Fox on Aug 11th, from 10-2 at Mills Park Pavillion C. It’s a pot luck BYOB type of thing so bring some Coors and funny stories and help us celebrate him like he deserves to be. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesBlake McKnight GrayJeanne MooreRonald W. WilcksLisa D. RainesRobert L. VaseyTrending SitewideMissing Tahoe swimmer found deadFire forces Woodfords evacuationCalifornia fires have everyone smokingMan admits second felony in a monthThe Aug. 6 R-C Morning Report