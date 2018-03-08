October 2, 1942 ~ March 1, 2018

Roberta Radtke, age 75, is now resting in the arms of Jesus. She died peacefully at her home in Gardnerville, NV with family by her side on March 1, 2018.

Roberta was born on October 2, 1942 to Robert Hampson and Alice Powers in Susanville, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Glen Radtke (daughter-in-law Tiffany Radtke) of Minden, NV, Dave Radtke (daughter-in-law Sheryl Radtke) of Winnemucca, NV; daughter Jill Radtke of Gardnerville, NV; 3 grandchildren, Kaylee, Tyler and Cassidy Radtke; sister Judy Grow; 2 nephews and 1 niece of Utah.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 pm on March 17, 2018 at Carson Calvary Chapel, 1635 Clearview Dr. Carson City. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life.

Condolences may be sent to the Radtke Families at: P.O. Box 871 Minden, NV 89423