August 23, 1945 ~ July 9, 2018

Robert L. Vasey lost his battle with Parkinson's and dementia on July 9th, at Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City, NV.

Bob was born August 23rd, 1945 in Roxanna, Illinois and resided in Nevada for over 45 years.

He devoted his life to family and friends, while working in telecommunications for 32 years in the Carson Valley and Elko, Nevada. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding horses and being a volunteer wildland firefighter.

He is survived by his son, Bryan; daughter, Kimberly Fahey and husband, Ryan; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Fahey and Matt Fahey; his brother, Jim Vasey and wife Marilyn.

A celebration honoring Bob's life will be held on August 24th at the Mormon Station in Genoa, Nevada starting at 5:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made to the Ten Mile Volunteer Fire Department in Elko, Nevada (449 Western Hills, Unit 11, Spring Creek, NV 89815).

