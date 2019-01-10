May 10, 1925 ~ January 5, 2019

Robert J. Mc Carthy, born on May 10, 1925 in Huntington Park, CA, passed away peacefully January 5, 2019 in Gardnerville, NV.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marie (Mary) Mc Carthy, son Tim Mc Carthy, daughter Mary Albert (Steve), daughter-in-law Debbie Mc Carthy (John), stepdaughters Cynthia Diaz and Lorna Roberts, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bob worked for Southern California Edison for 40 years. In his career he climbed poles for 19 years, and was then promoted to Foreman. In those 40 years, he never took one sick day. Bob loved life, his family, the outdoors, and fishing. He was a very creative person.

Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass taking place on Thursday, January 31 at 11:00 am with his Rosary starting at 10:30 am at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville, NV.

