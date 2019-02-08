Robert J. Kelly

Robert J. KellyFebruary 8, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 8, 2019Robert J. Kelly, 76, died February 6, 2019 in Minden, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesReatha “Tink” Seymour ThranCharles OlsonConstance Jean KoontzBernard Thomas O’KellyTrending SitewideBently distillery tasting room opens SaturdayCollision closes 395 in GardnervilleRuhenstroth man identified as pilot in Yorba Linda crashGardnerville manager takes community development jobClogged filters may have caused blaze