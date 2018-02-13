Robert David Gray

January 11, 1941 ~ February 8, 2018

Robert and his twin brother Richard were born in Emmett, Idaho to parents David Draper Gray and Doris Parrish Gray.

Upon graduation from Emmett High School he attended the University of Idaho, was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and graduated in 1964. He met his future wife, Ann Shaw, at the university, and they were married shortly after graduation. They then moved to Vancouver, Washington, where their daughters were born, and later to Portland and Beaverton, Oregon.

Robert had a successful career with U.S. Bank in the Controller's Division. He spent much time on his hobbies, among them hunting, training dogs and restoring cars with his father, including a 1941 Cabriolet Chevrolet convertible and a 1954 Chevrolet pick-up.

After retirement Robert and Ann moved to Carson Valley to be closer to family. He called the area "God's Country". He most loved his family gatherings. He also enjoyed Carson Valley Sporting Clays gun club and all the friends he made there were very important to him.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann; his brother Richard G. Gray and wife Catherine; daughters, Julie and Dr. Edward Gray, Susan and Dirk VanCott; and grandchildren, Clara and Emma Gray and Connor and Gavin VanCott; and finally his special dog Scoty.

A private family service will be held and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society at http://www.cancer.org

Arrangements are under the direction of Walton's Funeral and Cremations, 775-783-9312