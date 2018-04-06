July 16, 1963 ~ April 3, 2018

Robert "Bobby" Dean Wartgow passed away on April 3, 2018. He was born in Bridgeport, CA on July 16, 1963 to Bob and Betty Wartgow. He is at peace with his Savior, Jesus.

Bobby was a lifelong resident of Douglas County where he attended school in the valley. He enjoyed reading, especially his beloved comic books. He was an athlete and leader at Douglas High. Many local children were taught how to swim at the old swimming pool during his many years as a lifeguard.

Bobby went on to have a full career in the fire and EMS field. He was one of the first paramedics in the Carson Valley and the youngest in Nevada. He worked for East Fork Fire and Paramedic District his entire career working his way through the ranks up to Deputy Fire Chief of EMS. He was loved and respected by his coworkers. Bobby was also a volunteer for the Douglas County Engine Company. He was an excellent instructor and put others before himself. He received national recognition for saving a little boy from freezing under water conditions, risking his own life.

Bobby and Sandy were married in 1984 and had four children. Bobby's laugh was contagious and he was known for his humor and wit, which all of his children received and will continue this family legacy. He loved spending his time hunting, camping, and enjoying a Packer party.

He will be greatly missed by his parents, Bob and Betty Wartgow of Twin Falls; sister, Kim (Matt O'Brien) of Boise; his family, Sandy, Kaleb (Amanda), Luke (Gina), Amanda, and Jacob; and his grandchildren Mia, Jeptha, and McLane. Along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. His stories will continue to be remembered by all his loved ones.

Bobby left a legacy of unforgettable stories.

Please join the family as they remember him on Sunday, April 15th, 2018 at 3 PM. His memorial will take place at Valley Christian Fellowship Church, 1681 Lucerne St. in Minden, Nevada.