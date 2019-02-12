Robert “Bob” Kelly

7/26/1942 – 2/6/2019

Bob Kelly passed away peacefully at his home in Minden, surrounded by family after a short illness.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathleen Best Kelly. His daughters and sons-in-"love", Kelly and Jeff Peters, Ann and Frank Godecke, Nora and John Grant and Colleen and Ed Kollar. His 11 grandchildren and grandchildren-in-"love", Jeremy and Leanne Peters, Jeffrey and Jennifer Peters, Joshua and Michele Peters, Timothy and Jessica Godecke, Andrew Godecke, Rachel Godecke, Justin and Patti Fricke, Robert and Breanne Grant, Lyrissa and Bradley Boyd, Kelly and Wyitt Freitas, and Eddie and Cami Kollar. His 19 great grandchildren plus Baby Boyd due in July. His brother Joseph and sister-in-"love" Joan Kelly and Sister Nancy and brother-in "love" Jerry Boone, Sister Sandy Kelly and Niece Tamie Kelly and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Loyola Kelly, sisters, Lola and Maryjo and his best friend and Brother Chuck, Sean his unborn child and grandson Jacob Grant.

Special thanks and love to Jenn Peters, Nurse Practitioner and granddaughter, who lovingly aided her Papa, supplied the family with information in layman's language and many warm hugs and kisses throughout his final days.

If the words –in-"love" is puzzling you, Bob loved and considered all who married into the family as his sons, daughters, grandchildren, etc.

Funeral Mass will be at St. Gall Catholic Church, Gardnerville, at 10:00 a.m.

February 16, reception location will be announced at the church. Western wear is appropriate if you wish.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gall Memorial Garden, 1343 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050