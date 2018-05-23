Robert Allen Wallace

Robert Allen WallaceMay 23, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 23, 2018Robert Allen Wallace, 89, died May 23, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesLonny Lorell SmithCelebration of Life for Lisa Ann WetzelLisa Ann WetzelTrending SitewideUpdate: Highway 395 reopened after Monday mudslideYerington man killed in Sunridge shootingFatal officer-involved shooting in SunridgeSmith Valley man in custody after chase through RuhenstrothThe May 21 R-C Morning Report