May 25, 1935 ~ January 11, 2018

Rita Lovelady, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 11, 2018, in her home in Gardnerville.

She was born May 25, 1935, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Cahill and Leslie Steelsmith.

She married Bill Lovelady on September 30, 1956, in Buhl Idaho. They moved to Gardnerville in 1962.

She was an incredibly gifted doll maker, cook, and loved doing ceramics at the Senior Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a very giving soul, with much love towards everyone she met. She touched the hearts of many and she will be very dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; her brother, Jack; her sisters, Lynn and Kay; her son, Mark; her daughter, Patti; as well as her granddaughters and great grandsons.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Walton's Funerals & Cremations, Gardnerville, NV