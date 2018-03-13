August 22, 1945 – March 6, 2018

Richard Mikulski passed away on Tuesday March 6, 2018.

He was born August 22, 1945 in Hammond, IN to Max and Adeline Mikulski.

Rich was a devoted husband, father & grandfather. He served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was so very proud of his children and grandchildren. They were the joy of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol, his son Steven and daughter Lynn (Sam) Heitz and his beloved grandsons Max & Gunner. He is also survived by a sister Marge Plenus along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Working on his hot rod with family and friends always brought him great pleasure.

Rich was a quiet man with a big heart and a unique sense of humor.

His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who loved him.

At his request there will be no formal service. If you wish to remember Rich you can make a donation to the Reno Veterans Guest House.