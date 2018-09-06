September 9, 1944 ~ August 10, 2018

Richard Keane Swallow passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on August 10, 2018, after suffering a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Rich was born in Pocatello, ID and raised in Idaho City, ID. He left the mountains of Idaho to pursue an education and career in aircraft mechanics. His skill as a mechanic was not overlooked by the U.S. military, and in 1962 he was drafted into the Army. His mechanical talent landed him a position in Germany, servicing nuclear warheads.

Upon his discharge from the Army, Rich headed to Louisiana to work as an aircraft mechanic. He stopped in Lake Tahoe to visit with his brother David and immediately fell in love with the surrounding beauty of the mountains. He decided it was there that he would make his home for the next forty years.

Rich was hard-working and conscientious. He had a variety of jobs on the South Shore, including laying the pipework for the Tahoe Keys prior to construction. He and his brother cut and trimmed trees, until he went to work for Carson Tahoe Rents as a mechanic for more than 25 years.

While he enjoyed all his jobs, he was happiest as a firefighter for the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department. He served his community for twenty-nine years, from 1972 to 2002, rising in rank from Fireman to Shift Commander. Rich would often be heard saying, "There's nothing better than getting up in the morning and going to a job you love." He loved too, the men with whom he worked. Though not one to show outward affection to his guys, he would tell his wife Ann how much his crew meant to him, swearing her to secrecy, or else.

He leaves behind his "dolly", and beloved wife Ann, with whom he was married for almost 40 years. Also surviving his passing is his step-son Ryan Brown (Jeneil), whom he treated as his own since the age of five, as well as his grandchildren, Cobin and Sienna Brown. In Idaho he leaves his dear niece Mechel Swallow and nephew Scott Swallow.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, parents and most recently, his beloved brother David.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Grand Hall, at Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Rd. near Camp Richardson, in South Lake Tahoe. Light food and beverages will be served following the service. Parking is limited, therefore please carpool, if possible. Please rsvp to annswallow1@hotmail.com.

Any donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northern Nevada, in Richard's name.