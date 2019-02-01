1949 – 2019

Reatha "Tink" Seymour Thran, 69 of Gardnerville, NV, peacefully passed away in her sleep at her home on January 26, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Tink was born to Ralph and

Sharon Seymour in Fort Bragg, CA in 1949 and graduated from Willits High School in 1967 before moving to Gardnerville in 1968.

Tink married Kenny Thran of Gardnerville in June of 1970. Kenny and Tink lived in Minden until 1989 when they moved to their current residence in Gardnerville.

Tink is survived by her husband, Kenny and two children: Brandie Thran Brown (Michael) of Hillsboro, OR and Robert Thran (Brandolyn) of Elko, NV.

Tink is also survived by her brother Doug Seymour (Twyla) of Sparks,NV and three wonderful grandchildren: Nolan Thran of Portland, OR, Jackie Johnson of Portland, OR and Brandon Thran of Elko, NV.

In addition to her immediate family, Tink is survived by her Uncle Robert Zunino of Mendocino, CA and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tink was preceded in death by her parents.

Tink was a stay at home mom in the early years and then she worked at the DMV for twenty years until retiring in 1999. After retirement, Tink worked part-time at the Douglas County Clerk's Office and seasonal with the Nevada LCB. Tink not only loved her family but she loved her life-long friends from Willits, CA, her longtime friends in the Carson Valley, and her relationships with coworkers.

Tink absolutely had a passion and love of horses. As a young girl in Willits, CA, Tink had her first horse and loved the horse so much that "she would bring the horse inside the house", as her brother Doug Seymour recalled. Most recently, Tink and her horse Jackie were involved in Trail Trial competitions where the duo won several awards.

A Memorial will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her name to the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates.