December 31, 1923 ~ January 29, 2019

Prudence "Prue" Ann (Jones) Lane, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 95.

Prue was born at home on the family farm in Unionville, Iowa on December 31, 1923 to the late Bruce Jones and Mary (Brain) Jones and passed away on January 29, 2019 at her home in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Prue attended Parson's College in Iowa from 1941 to 1943 working towards a teaching credential. She began her career in education at the age of 18 in Rawlins, Wyoming. After moving to California, she became a teacher in Baldwin Park, California School District in 1958 and obtained her Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Los Angeles in 1965. She received her Master's Degree in 1968. Prue also received her Reading Specialist credential and Elementary Mathematics credential. She taught school and worked for Holt Mathematics Programs. In 1982, she received Educator of the year from the LA County Board of Education. She also received Teacher of the Year award from the CA Board of Education in 1985. In 1986, after 32 years as an Educator, she retired.

Prue lived in El Monte and Azusa, California during her 55+ years in Southern California. She moved to Gardnerville, Nevada in February 2006 to be near her daughter Sue. Sue was Prue's best friend and companion during her time in Gardnerville.

Prue was very active in the Auxiliary at Inter-Community Hospital in Covina, CA during the time she lived in Azusa. She was also Secretary/Treasurer at Azusa First Presbyterian Church in Azusa, CA from 1988 until 2005. Her faithful service was rewarded with a stain glass window, the "Prudence" window on April 23, 2006 that was installed in the church.

One of Prue's favorite places in the world (other than Unionville, Iowa) was Sugarloaf, CA where the family had a cabin for many years. Prue was an amazing cook and the anchor to the Lane family. Her home was the center of Sunday family dinners for many years.

Prue was preceded in death by her husband , Maurice, her parents, Bruce and Mary Jones, sister Patricia, brother Ronald, son Mike and great grandson Justin Banda.

Prue is survived by her son and his wife Rick and Paula Lane, daughter and her husband Diana Sue and Chic Moxley, son and wife Kevin and Monica Lane, grandson Rick Lane Jr. and wife Christie Lane (great-grandkids; Riley, Logan, McKenna and Cash), granddaughter Tanya (Lane) Banks (great-grandkids; Tatum, Bronson, Elle and Stetson), grandson Seth Lane, grandson Keith Banda and his wife Tami (great-grandkids; Brookelyn and Ryan), grandson, Michael Banda and fiancé Delores, grandson Danny Banda and wife Melissa (great-grandkids; Ciera and Emily), granddaughter Kasey (Lane) Koch (great-grandkids; Natas and Jenyx), step Grandson Chad and wife Jennifer (great-grandkids Courttney and Chris),and 5 great-great grandkids.

Prue was one of the "good" ones and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The Lane family would like to express the sincerest thanks and appreciation to all of those who cared for Prue at the Carson Valley Medical Center, Kindred Hospice and the staff of The Chateau at Gardnerville who provided wonderful care and treated Prue like family.

There will be a Celebration of Life at The Chateau at Gardnerville on March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Address for The Chateau is 1565 Virginia Ranch Road, Gardnerville, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are under the care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-782-1999.