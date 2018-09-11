December 29, 1938 ~ September 1, 2018

Pierre "Pete" J. McHale was born December 29, 1938 in Artesia California to Alvin McHale and Alice Lortie McHale.

Pete passed away on September 1, 2018 and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, brothers Maurice P. McHale, Charles R. McHale, Paul W. McHale and sister Yvonne C. Torrence. Pete was also preceded to be with our Heavenly father by his grandson Kent R. McHale.

Pete was baptized into the catholic Faith and was educated through high school in the Catholic School System. Pete graduated from Cantwell High School in 1956.

Pete grew up in Bell, California and as a young man worked at the neighborhood gas station. He moved on to Sears and Roebuck and would eventually work for the Southern California Gas Co. He would later go to college and serve in the Airforce reserves for 6 years.

Pete finally found his true calling and started his 29 year career with the Los Angeles County Fire Department starting in 1961. Pete would work in the many positions available to him within the Fire Department, starting as a firefighter then as an Engineer in 1966 and would eventually rise to the rank of Captain in 1972.

Pete met the love of his life, Catherine "Kay" Hoffman through mutual friends in 1956. Pete and Kay were married in 1958 and then welcomed the first of their 4 sons one year later. Their sons are Donald J. McHale, Charles R. McHale, William P. McHale and Christopher P. McHale. All four boys and their spouses gave Pete and Kay a total of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.Pete will be sorely missed by many family and friends.

Pete was very active with the Saint Pancratius Catholic Church in Lakewood, California and also at Saint Gall Catholic Community here in Gardnerville NV. Pete was also a member of the Lion's Club here in the Carson Valley.

After raising their family in Southern California and retiring from the Fire Department, Pete and Kay bought property in Gardnerville and built their retirement dream home in the East Valley area. They have spent 25 wonderful years here in the valley enjoying all that the Sierra's have to offer. On August 23rd of this year they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Pete will be missed. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.

May God keep Pete safely in his arms and protect him for all eternity.

