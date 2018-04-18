Pauline H. White

April 20, 1921 – April 15, 2018

Pauline "Polly" White passed peacefully into the hands of her Lord on April 15, 2018 at Brookdale Senior Living Community in Gardnerville, NV.

Polly was born in Green Forest, Arkansas where she attended a one room elementary school and went on to graduate from high school in 1938.

She then attended business school in Little Rock and was employed by government farm agencies in Eureka Springs, Berryville and Harrison, Arkansas before moving to Dallas in 1943. She then worked for Ford Motor Company for 11 years.

Polly was a member of Highland Park Methodist Church in Dallas where she met the love of her life, Maurice White in her AYA Sunday School class. They were married August 19, 1953. Maurice had a 15 year old son, Ray, who lived with them when their own son, James Alan, was born in July 1954. They had 47 happy years of marriage. Polly was very active in their church where she taught children's Sunday School and volunteered for many church activities. She was a board member for the Bethlehem Center and also the Deaf Action Center. She was a charter member and secretary for three years for the Dallas Eagle Forum and President of Care and Share in the Cedar Creek, Texas area.

Polly and Maurice continued to live in Dallas until 1980 when they moved to a 30 acre farm near Cedar Creek Lake, 60 miles from Dallas. They were very happy there with Polly gardening and Maurice raising cattle. "Everything on this table came off our farm," she use to say at supper time. They attended the Aley Methodist Church and the Cedar Creek Methodist Church. They enjoyed traveling in their GMC motorhome and making new friends.

After 15 years, they moved to the Valley of the Sun, Sun City West, Arizona where she became active at Palm West Community Church and volunteered in so many areas. Her hobby was making quilts for her family, friends and single new mothers. She was proud to say that over 200 of her quilts could be found over 15 states!

Maurice, her loving husband, passed away in November, 1999 after a 3 ½ year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Polly is survived by her son, Dr. James Alan White (Natalya); stepson Raymon White (Toni); a niece, two nephews, 3 step grandchildren and their families. She is also survived by her grandson, Jordan White; and his mother, Caralee White.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, April 21st at Brookdale Senior Living Community, 1565-A Virginia Ranch Rd in Gardnerville, NV.

Arrangements are under the care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.