Paul Lucas Messer

April 5, 1926 ~ December 1, 2017

Paul Messer of Minden, Nevada, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 1st. Paul was 91 years old.

Paul and his wife, Bette, have been active members of the Minden community since relocating to the area 22 years ago from California. In the past, he was active in the home owners association at Saratoga Springs. He loved the mountain vistas, the high desert, and the warmth of the friends they made here.

Paul was born on a farm near Mandan, North Dakota on April 5, 1926. His parents were German immigrants who farmed the upper Midwest. Life was pretty Spartan and the family, with 6 children, moved to Seattle for work. There Paul went to high school and then joined the Air Force during WWII. One of The Greatest Generation, he was honored for his service in 2014 with a trip to Washington, DC along with other local veterans organized by Honor Flight.

After the war ended, he attended the University of Washington in Seattle and graduated with a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He went to work for Standard Oil (Later Chevron, Corp) and spent his entire working career with Chevron, retiring in 1985. It was in Seattle that Paul met Bette (Westmoreland) and they were married on June 12, 1948. This coming June they would have celebrated 70 years of happiness.

During their years together they lived in California, Hawaii and Alabama as a result of his work for Chevron. They traveled often and the last big trip they took was with a group of Catholics to Italy to fulfill one of his life-long

desires to see Rome!

Paul is survived by his wife, Bette; his three children, Pamela Weimer of Oakland, CA., Becky Seifert of Fountain Valley, CA. and Steven Messer of San Ramon, CA. His legacy includes seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, whom he enjoyed watching as they played together at family gatherings.

A celebratory mass will be held for Paul at St. Gall's Catholic Church 1343 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville on Saturday, December 9th at 10 am.

Interment will follow at Eastside Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations made to the American Diabetes Association.