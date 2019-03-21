6-5-53 ~ 1-25-19

Patti Gribble Bently, “Mamma Bear” left us peacefully on January 25, 2019 with a room full of close family members and friends. She is now in Gods care. Now peaceful for ever!

Patti was born in Redding California on June 5, 1953 to Garnett Lowden, and Edward James Gribble. She grew up in a rural area near Redding. There she was raised with a hard working and loving family including her older sister Pam. She learned how to raise livestock and grow fruits and vegetables for harvest. She graduated Enterprise High School in Redding in 1971. For the next three years Patti attended Chico State studying Ag. Business and considering animal care. Patti then came to to the Carson Valley in Nevada in 1974, where she worked for Bently Nevada for 3 years before she got her next job at the only active sawmill in NV. At the Sierra Timber Products, Patti scaled logs for lumber quality and board footage, drove forklifts and loaders, and doubled as office manager. She even stacked some lumber on the “Green Chain.” When the mill closed 6 years later Patti worked for the next 4 years with Dr. John Kelly as an office assistant and nurses aid. Then she worked with Bently Ranch, and Bently Biofuels until she retired in 2018. On the ranch, Patti started out as the Compost Manager for a couple years before she pioneered the way developing bio diesel for the duration of that project. Everyone on the ranch and in the bio fuels division referred to her as “Mom” and sometimes “Mamma Bear” Last fall she had a chance to work with the Corley Ranch. She loved it there too, hoping to return this year.

Patti had many hobbies. She loved her trips with her friends on cruises and collecting sea shells from Sanibel Island Florida. She enjoyed her cooking shows, and sports on tv not watching much else. As an ardent country and western fan she would even sing a tune now and then. She loved the outdoors camping and fishing. As a fishergirl she held several family records for largest Marlin, King and Silver Salmon, and consistently out fished us all during Striper fishing trips at Vieiras on the delta.

She was an active athlete and sports fan most of her life, excelling in softball, field hockey, and water skiing. Later in life Patti spent half of her free time watching sports. She loved her Braves, and Raiders, trying to never miss a game. She loved playing games of all kinds, and rarely did anyone in the house ever beat Patti at Jeopardy.

Patti has been and always will be missed and loved. She is proceeded in passing by her father, Ed Gribble and her paternal grand parents. She is survived by her husband Tod, and her sons Tod E. and Eli. Her mother Garnett, her sister Pam Gribble Anderson and husband Karl., and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will take place in the Carson Valley at the Corley Ranch on Saturday May 18, 11:00 am.

Family and Friends will take Patti up to the Family Cabin near Redding Ca. to be with her dad Ed and family forever.