Patrick Brendan Walsh passed away in Carson City, Nevada unexpectedly at age 69.

Pat was born in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan where he attended and graduated from Catholic Central High School and Grand Valley State University. From there, it was off to law school at the University of Michigan before rejoining his family, who had moved to Reno, where his dad served as Bill Lear's strong right arm.

During Pat's legal career, he earned a reputation for painstaking preparation and agile argument as a prosecutor and trial lawyer while serving as Deputy Attorney General of Nevada; there, he won a first degree murder case (Cutler v. The State of Nevada) that he argued and won before the Nevada Supreme Court. Later, as a defense attorney, he was known for arguing for due process for the less fortunate and negotiating creative settlements for his clients. His impact as a brilliant advocate was enhanced by his ability to converse in Spanish, that enabled him to befriend families of the Yucatan.

Pat was blessed with a great memory, some ability with the Martin guitar, and an easy sense of humor that he was eager to share with all comers. His homes, the "Pickle Factory" in Washoe Valley and his retirement villa "Pack Rat Farms" on prime acreage in south Carson City were the scenes of many a memorable party attended by his close friends in state government and by many of his recently exonerated clients. For three decades, he was a full partner in Sheerin Walsh and Keele.

An urge to acquire rolling stock and his confidence in his skills as an amateur mechanic led to an eclectic collection of cars, trucks, and motorcycles of every description, though it would be fair to say he was partial to Fords. Through it all, he was always generous to a fault.

Pat was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Dowd Walsh, and painfully, by his youngest sister Maureen earlier this year. The second of six children, he is survived by his four siblings Mac (Diane), Dana, Jim (Rose Anne) and Kris (Dick Baker), adoring cousins, nephews, nieces and all his law partners' children.

A Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 2nd, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 North Lompa, Carson City, Nevada, with a reception to follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Nevada Room, at Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Drive, Carson City.

~ Love you Pat ~