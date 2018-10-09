Nick Cullincini

A love letter to our brother, father, Nonno, friend.

Nick, it has been one year since you left us, and we miss you every day. Someone once said; that sometimes we may never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory, & with you Nick, there are a lifetime of moments, that are wonderful memories for us all to cherish, and often share.

The days & years to come will be forever different without you, but they will be filled with faith and love, in great part because of the example you lived, and we are so proud of you for that. “Well done thy good and faithful servant”.

From your brother, sisters, daughter, grandkids, all the rest of the family, and the many friends whose lives you touched, you may be gone, but you are in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you very much.