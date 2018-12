July 26th, 1928 – December 5th, 2018

Nanny Huf 90, was born July 26, 1928 in Germany. She passed away peacefully on December 5, 2018 in her home.

We would like to invite everyone that was touched by Nanny to a celebration of life and love Potluck on January 5th at 2pm at the Genoa Bar 2282 Main St. Genoa/Minden.

Please call 503-881-4012 for details.