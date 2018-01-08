Nancy Thornburg

March 5, 1938 ~ December 31, 2017

Nancy Cornelia Carmine Thornburg was born March 5, 1938 in Martinez, CA and passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2017. She was born to Creighton Campbell Carmine and Margaret Belshaw Carmine.

She graduated from Piedmont High School in 1955. From there she went to UC Davis where she met Fritz Thornburg and married him on December 27, 1958. She taught grades 1-2 and 5-6 at the Fredericksburg School for the Alpine County School District. She left teaching to become a mother and later to help Fritz launch his business as a self-employed contractor/equipment operator.

Nancy enjoyed a lot of different things such as leather work, painting Pennsylvania Dutch signs, cross stitch, writing, reading, photography, family genealogy, local politics and community involvement. Music was a big part of Nancy's life. She organized a local choir for children with Rita Keebaugh and Ginger Craik. The family always sang songs on road trips and Nancy collected songs in a family song book, played many musical instruments, and singing was a common family event. In later years she very much enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters baking, listening to music, reading with them and teaching them about history.

Nancy worked as the Director of the Alpine County Museum from 1987-1997 and then later as the County Archivist from 2006-2015. She had an extensive knowledge of Alpine County history and greatly enjoyed learning and sharing as much of that information as possible.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Michael Magill.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Fritz; their daughters Becky of Markleeville, Jenny (John Parrish) of Folsom, CA, Nani (Todd Ellis); granddaughters Lauren and Lila of Markleeville; sister Mary Whinery of Medford, OR; nieces Catherine Magill, Diana Heinzmann and Deedy Magill; great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

There will be a memorial service Come Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either the Alpine County or the Douglas County Historical Societies.