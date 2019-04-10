Nadine Joyce Nowosad

October 7th, 1940 ~ April 6th, 2019

Nadine was born in the Philippines on a Naval base where her father was stationed.

Nadine met her husband, Walter, in Hawaii. After their marriage in 1961, Nadine lived in Washington DC, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida and California. She dedicated her life to her family, church and laughter. She loved crafts, dancing, roller coasters, movies, games and travel. She was a perfect lady in all ways. Her love for all good things in life was contagious.

She leaves behind an irreplaceable void and will be deeply missed. Preceding her in death are her parents, Duane L. and Gertrude L. Fredrick Whitlock, brother-in-law Michael Shuey, and daughter Mary Ann Nowosad.

Nadine is survived by her husband, Walter M. Nowosad Sr., and children; Walter and wife Karen, Natalie and husband Mark, Lewis and wife Noelle, her grandchildren Nicholas Thoryk and Megan and Lisa Nowosad, her sister Kathleen Shuey andher

brother George Whitlock and wife Kim.

Celebration of Life service will be held April 27th, 2019 at 11:30 AM, St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV. The service will be followed immediately by the inurnment of Nadine's ashes in the St. Gall Parish Columbarium. There will be an open house at the Nowosad home after completion of services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate towards a cure for Alzheimer's disease.