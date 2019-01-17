January 14, 1987 ~ January 12, 2019

Monica Adela Quiroga, aka Mooch, was born on January 14, 1987 in Reno, Nevada. She passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2019.

She grew up in the town of Gardnerville, raised in the Ranchos and attended the local schools.

She is survived by her parents Hector and Lupe, and older brothers Marcus and Mario.

She was a caring person with many close friends and colleagues. She worked in a managerial position at the Walmart in Gardnerville.

She loved the people in her life deeply and enjoyed many moments with them. She loved being outdoors and some of her favorite pastime activities included movies, good food, camping and hiking, roller hockey, shooting, and being on her ATV.

Monica touched many lives with her sarcastic humor, quick wit, and unyielding friendship. She will be deeply missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Valley Christian Fellowship: 1681 Lucerne St. Minden NV, 89423

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in Monica's name to 1336 Leonard Rd., Gardnerville, NV 89460.

Arrangements are entrusted to FitzHenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.