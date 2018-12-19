February 5, 1933 ~ December 11, 2018

On December 11, 2018 Edith "Miss Mike" Rae Griffin was brought home by the Lord. Family was with her when she passed. She was 85 years old.

Born February 5, 1933 to Ray Ellsworth Hawkins and Edith Loretta McLeod Hawkins in Coudersport, PA.

She was preceded in death by both parents, her sister Margaret Bump, her Aunt Margie McQuiston, Uncle Jack McQuiston and her husband James Patrick Griffin.

Miss Mike is survived by four children, Lloyd Alan Brown, Michelle Rae Brown, Patrick James Griffin, Colleen Elizabeth Quantrell, five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Services will be held December 29th at 11:00 am at East Side Memorial Park, 1600 Buckeye Road Minden, Nevada 89423. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Hwy 395 North, Minden, Nevada 89423.