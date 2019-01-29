August 5, 1939 ~ January 22, 2019

On January 22, 2019, at the age of 79, Minnie Kathryn Hansen Hendrickson passed away unexpectedly in her home in Gardnerville, NV.

She was born August 5th, 1939 in Minden, Nebraska to Jens and Bertha Hansen. On August 9th 1959, she was married to her lifetime companion, Charles Hendrickson, of Holdrege, Nebraska. They were together almost 51 years before he passed away in 2010.

She was also preceded in death by her youngest son Dennis Keith Hendrickson, and 3 brothers and 2 sisters .

She is survived by 3 children, Robert (wife Nettie with children Amy, Luke & Zack), Michael (wife Ramona and children Christopher, Michelle, Nathan, Diana and Daniel), and Teresa (husband Robert Rose with children Laura and Ally). She dearly loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had 4 great grandchildren and many others that she included as her own. She was also survived by 11 brothers and sisters and countless nieces and nephews.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she left behind many wonderful friends. She was loved by all who knew her and her service to others knew no bounds. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held Saturday, February 2nd at 11:00 am in the LDS Chapel at 891 Mahogany Drive, Minden, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the LDS Church or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-782-1999