August 20, 1969 ~ March 2, 2018

Mike Highman passed away on March 2nd, 2018 in Ravenna, Ohio at the age of 48.

Mike was born on August 20, 1969 in Wooster, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father Harold Highman.

Mike is survived by his mother, Constance Highman; brothers, Rod Hart (Mary Lou), Duane Hart, Clark Hart (Sara), Keith Hart (Becky) and John Highman (Janina); numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved pets Sadie and Marley.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA or the charity of your choice.