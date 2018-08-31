Aug 9, 1934 – July 24, 2018

Friends and family will gather at the Carson Valley Inn September 11, 2018 at 3:00pm to remember Minden resident Mickey Collier.

Collier, who passed away July 24, was a regular and respected guest of the Inn.

Mickey, was born on August 9, 1934 to Robert Mickey and Thelma Mock in Hoquiam, Washington.

He grew up as a popular high school athlete in Yakima, Washington best known for his baseball skills. He went on to play semi-pro baseball and Yakima fast pitch and slow pitch softball.

Mickey served in the United States Army for two years with the 2nd Infantry Division.

Mickey also participated in many bowling leagues and tournaments throughout Washington State. Mickey was a barber shop owner in Yakima, before he moved on to auto sales as a salesman and manager, as well as several entrepreneurial enterprises.

He was preceded in death by his former wife Marcie of Yakima and a brother Robert Mickey who was also a Carson Valley resident.

Mickey is survived by his five adult children of Washington: Denny, Greg, Vickie, Robert and Valerie.