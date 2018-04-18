Michael Wayne Philips, Senior

November 18, 1945~March 25, 2018

Michael Wayne Philips passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving wife Annette and other family members on March 25, 2018.

He was born November 18, 1945, in Fort Bragg, California, to William G. Philips and Velma Gething.

He graduated from Laytonville High School in California and served in the US Army in Vietnam. After his tour of duty he settled in Gardnerville Nevada where he worked at the Lakeside Lumber Company as a millwright.

He later worked for and retired from the Nevada Division of Forestry before starting his own business, Philips Environmental, a tree service, as a certified arborist. Afterwards he worked as head of maintenance at his sister Lynne Cauley's property management company.

Mike was known for his easy laugh, warm embrace, solid advice and an occasional mischievous side. A hard worker, Mike was both knowledgeable and creative. He had the rare gift of being able to fix anything. He was tough and he valued toughness, but his kindness and love of family was legendary.

He was a patient teacher of all the skills and passions he had acquired over the years, and he never stopped learning. He enjoyed working on old cars and hotrods, hunting, fishing and camping – especially on his family's mountainside property outside of Elko.

Mike was active in the Carson Valley 20/30 Club and served on the Gardnerville town council for a number of years.

Mike is mourned by his mother, Velma, wife Annette and son Colin; son Mike (Amanda) Philips of Gardnerville, NV; daughter Jamie Lehman of Reno, as well as many siblings, grandchildren, family and friends. Services will be announced at a later date.