Nov 21, 1937 – Aug 11, 2018

Michael Clayton Gallagher died Saturday, August 11th in his home in Wellington, Nevada. He was 80 years old. Mike was born in Toledo, OH to Gladys (Stemen) and Timothy Gallagher.

He was a graduate of Toledo (OH) Central Catholic High School. Mike was a Navy veteran, a GM assembly worker, a miner in Leadville, CO, and most recently a dedicated employee of the Reno Gazette.

He was preceded in death by his brother Tim, grandson Brandon, and Daughter Denise.

Mike is survived by his brothers Jim Blair, John (Janet) and Tom (Sherri), sons Tim And Mike (Bridget), grandson Drew (Cori), and grand daughters Erin, Katie, and Margaret. And last but not least his trusty German Short hair Pointer, Delilah. Mike loved the outdoors and the lore of the Old West. His family and friends will miss him.

A private ceremony will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org), or the National Organization for the Disorders of the Corpus Callosum (www.nodcc.org).