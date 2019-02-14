March 16, 1956 ~ February 8, 2019

Michael Clarence Cate "Curley", 62, passed away Friday, February 8th surrounded by his friends and family in Reno, Nevada. Michael was born March 16th, 1956 to Charles and Lillian Cate in Carson City, Nevada, the youngest of four children.

Mike grew up on the family ranch in Gardnerville, Nevada and graduated from Douglas High School in 1974. He attended the University of Nevada, Reno where he was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

While attending the University of Nevada he began working as a masonry contractor, and went on to found his own company, Silver State Masonry, in March of 1985. His passion and dedication to the masonry craft can be seen in countless buildings throughout Northern Nevada including many prominent schools, university, and government buildings.

He was a tireless advocate for the construction industry, an active member of the Associated General Contractors of Nevada, and sat on the board of countless other committees within the community. Mike was the 2008 AGC Nevada Chapter President and the recipient of the prestigious SIR Award in 2012 for his contributions to the industry and his community.

Mike was also a longtime champion for education, particularly ACE High School. As a founding board member, he believed so strongly in the mission of ACE, and its value to the community and industry, that he took it upon himself to lead several fundraisers supporting ACE, raising tens of thousands of dollars over the years.

Known to many as a man with a handshake strong enough to bring you to your knees, it was his kind heart, compassion, and determination to help those around him succeed that drove a lifetime of accomplishment and friendships that no words could bring justice to.

Apart from his tireless work within the community, he was a devoted father and loving husband. Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, and attending baseball and basketball games with his family. However, there was nothing Mike enjoyed more than weekends away at the family cabin in the Ruby Mountains.

Mike is survived by his wife, Margaret Cavin; his son, Riley Cate (wife Hannah); his daughter Emilee Mason (husband Chris); grandchildren, Brantley (4) and Bowen Mason (1); and numerous in-laws, including brothers, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held on Tuesday, February 19th at 11:00 AM at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in the Mt. Rose Ballroom. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to the Mike Cate Memorial Fund to support ACE High School. Checks may be sent to: Mike Cate Memorial Fund, 2800 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502.

Rest in Peace, Mike. You will be missed.