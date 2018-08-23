Mercedes May Dunham

May 7, 1928 ~ August 20, 2018

Mercedes May (Stacko) Dunham, 90, died August 20, 2018, in Carson City. She was born May 7, 1928, in Avella, Pennsylvania, to George Stacko, and Ella Rose Bardella (nee Bardelli).

She married Alfred Benson Dunham Sr. on February 16, 1948, in San Diego, California. She was a resident of Nevada since 1979.

Mercedes is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sons James George Dunham (Maggie) of Dallas, Texas, and Alfred Benson Dunham Jr. (Sharon) of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughter Susan Dunham of Silver Springs, Nevada, and four grandchildren Daniel Grouse, Christopher Stuart Dunham, Stephanie Kathleen (Chris) Eich-Douglas, and Kristina Maria Dunham.

There will be a private family ceremony and at a later time a scattering of ashes at sea conducted by the Neptune Society.