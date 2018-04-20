November 1942 – April 2018

Mary Rose "Mosey" Vargas Covington passed away on April 2, 2018. Born in Auburn, California in November of 1942, Mosey grew up on a Sierra foothills ranch in Placer County and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960. She came to the eastern Sierra Nevada in 1965 where she taught two generations of children and raised her own family.

Mosey is survived by her children Elizabeth, Aaron (Mary), Ian (Francina) and Joseph, grandchildren Gabriel, Ava and Jane, mother Betsy, siblings Larry, Karen and Cammie, and dozens of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her partner Ed Kaplan, father Joseph, brothers Ricky and David, and former husband Lincoln Covington.

Mosey graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1971 with a Bachelor's degree in Education and earned a Master's Degree in Education from UNR in 1981. In the early 1970s, she worked as the Alpine County librarian and always looked forward to the challenge of driving the old "Bookmobile" with inadequate brakes from Markleeville over Ebbett's Pass to bring books to the residents of Bear Valley. This was no small feat given the narrow winding road through steep terrain, but Mosey had an adventurous spirit. She worked as a teacher in Alpine County, at St. Theresa's School in Carson City, and for the Carson City School District. During her tenure as the Chapter One coordinator for CCSD, Mosey was recognized by the US Department of Education and the International Reading Association for her efforts on behalf of special needs children in public schools. Mrs. Covington always believed that every child deserved love and opportunity. She formed a special bond with her students, often times through tough love, and continued to advocate for them long after their time in her classroom.

Mosey lived a full life of service to others and she has been described as the "world's quietest extrovert." She was an amazing cook and could conjure a five-course meal from a seemingly empty pantry and fridge. She never missed a family celebration, hosted countless showers for work colleagues and threw legendary Nevada Day parties.

In addition to her teaching duties, she was also active in broader community and social concerns that she espoused including 4H, National Audubon Society, the Women's Health Initiative, University Women, and Friends of the Carson City Library. She loved nature hikes, watching wildlife, dancing and listening to live music. Mosey will be sorely missed.

Please join Mosey's family in a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 28th from 11 am until 2 pm in the cafeteria of Carson Middle School (1140 W. King St, Carson City, NV 89703). Please bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share.

There will be a memory table for cards and remembrances. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, to the Mosey Vargas Covington Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers, or to the Carson City School District's Strings in the Schools Program.