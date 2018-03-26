Mary Elizabeth Hale

Apr 23, 1941 – Jan 20, 2018

Mary was born to Fred & Gladys Meyer in Hull, Iowa. She was the youngest of three children. After high school, she moved to Southern California where she met James H Hale. They were married for 27 years and had four daughters; Kathy, Nancy, Carolyn & Judy. James went to Heaven in 1989.

Mary moved to Nevada with her family in 1992. She was known for her faith in Jesus. She loved being a mother, grandmother & great grandmother. When asked for her advice on a well-lived life, she said "Love the LORD and do His work."

Mary went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ On January 20, 2018.

We will be celebrating her life at High Sierra Fellowship, Minden NV on 04/13/18 at 4:30