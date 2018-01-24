Mary Darlene Moore

Mary Darlene MooreJanuary 24, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 24, 2018Mary Darlene Moore, age 77, of Gardnerville, NV passed away on January 16, 2018. Arrangements in the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Carson Valley Funeral Home. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesJoshua Lee HickmanLeon BennettDavid G. LaceyRita LoveladyTrending SitewideGardnerville siblings share love of coffee and communityColeville woman victim in fatal traffic collisionGardnerville woman arrested running naked in public streetMotorist killed in Highway 395 collision along Topaz LakeFire investigator fined in ethics complaint