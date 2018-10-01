March 11, 1930 – September 21, 2018

Martin (Marty) Moosberg Jr, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 21, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Marty was born on March 11,1930 in New York to Martin and Ida Moosberg. At an early age, his parents moved the family from the East coast to the West coast of Culver City, California. Marty attended and graduated from Hamilton High School. After graduation, Marty joined the military and served with the United States Navy for three years.

Marty was a plumber by trade and owned his own plumbing business for years. After retiring, he and his wife, Margaret, loved to travel in their motor home. They traveled the United States and Canada stopping along the way to do some much loved fishing. Marty loved fishing everywhere he could, however, he lovedÂ getting the "BIG" fish while deep sea fishing!

Marty was also a volunteer fireman for many years in the Topaz Lake area. Marty wasÂ known around town for his hard work with his trusty backhoe!

Marty is survived by his son, Dale and daughter-in-law, Jan and grand daughter, Ali Moosberg; grandson, Frank Castellucci and great grandchildren Eric and Jenna Castellucci; nephew, Bob Bell (Kathi) and many other nieces and nephews.

Marty is also survived by his good friend and companion, June Garcia and her extended family.

Marty is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Ida Moosberg, his beloved wife, Margaret, and son, Rodney.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Calvary Chapel, 1635 E Clearview Dr, Carson City, Nevada.