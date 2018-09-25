June 17, 1940 ~ August 30, 2018

Marlene Rose Koehler, age 78, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at her home in Gardnerville after battling metastatic colon cancer for over two years. She was born June 17, 1940 in Berkeley, CA to Charles and Betty Koehler.

Marlene was a successful business woman and ran M. Koehler Services as a printer broker for the advertising and entertainment industries.

Upon her retirement, she moved to Gardnerville in 2005 where she shifted her focus to caregiving for the elderly alongside a spirited involvement with her church community.

Marlene loved cooking, good food, travel, and socializing with family and friends. She had an energy that was contagious and wonderful smile that could light up a room. Marlene was also a devoted supporter of many charities.

She is preceded in death by her son Frank.

She is survived by her son Anthony, daughter Tonya'n, grandchildren Jeremiah and Breonnah, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service was held on Saturday, September 22nd at the Valley Christian Fellowship.