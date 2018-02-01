July 16, 1934 ~ January 27, 2018

Marlene D. Romine, age 83, of Gardnerville, Nevada passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Marlene was born July 16, 1934 in Oakland, California.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 56 years, Don Romine; son Mike Romine; daughter Debbie Lee; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

She was a sweet & loving person who will be missed by many.

A Memorial Mass for Marlene will be held Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 10:00 am at St. Gall's Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln., Gardnerville, Nevada.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Romine family may be shared at http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com