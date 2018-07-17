Mark R. McCall

Mark R. McCallJuly 17, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 17, 2018Mark R. McCall, 64, died July 11, 2018 in Dayton, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesTerry Darryl ClodtRobert L. VaseyBlake McKnight GrayDennis M. BohnerLisa J LundergreenTrending SitewideMan faces life sentences after admitting he raped 3-year-oldEvaluation sought in lewdness caseThunderstorm leaves outage in wakePine Nut community may catch break