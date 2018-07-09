On July 3, 2018, Marjorie Ruth Higgins (née Ball), age 98, passed aRCR-071118way due to complications from pneumonia, in Santa Rosa, CA, at Marian House for Seniors. She was a long time resident of Minden, Nevada, before moving to Santa Rosa, CA, in 2014 to be nearer her youngest daughter.

Marjorie was born in Corona, CA, attended Santa Ana High School with actor Marlon Brando and was the widow of the late Orange, CA Fire Chief, Floyd D. Higgins, who passed away in 2002. She sang in the First Presbyterian Church of Orange choir for 65 years and only a few days before her death, she sang from memory, "Ave Maria" in Latin. Marjorie was a devoted wife and lover of music, beautiful flowers and birds. She often rescued lost or wounded animals. As a talented china painter, she won many awards. Marjorie was proud of having been the lead majorette in the Pasadena Rose Parade and once performed with her choir at Carnegie Hall.

She is survived by her half-brother, Richard B. Sanders, of Diablo, CA; daughter, Sherri Ferris, of San Francisco and son-in-law, Henry Miller M.D.; as well as daughter, Shirley L. Melnikoff of Gardnerville, Nevada; and granddaughters in CA: Jyl Ferris Russell of Long Beach, Trudy Ferris Foot (and Jim Foot) of Danville,CA, Jan Ferris Heenan (and Michael Heenan) of Sacramento. Other family members are Michelle Melnikoff George (and Charles George), of Minden, Nevada; great granddaughters, Fiona Heenan of Sacramento, Keri Michelle Wiley of Chicago and Caitlin George of Minden, NV; as well as former son-in-law Colonel Harmon E. Heed IV of Sarasota, FLA.

Marjorie will be buried next to her late husband at Fairhaven Memorial Park, Santa Ana, CA. There will be no service per Marjorie's request since she professed, "I have outlived everyone I know."

Donations may be made in her name to the Audubon Society.