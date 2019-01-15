September 12, 1938 ~ December 25, 2018

Marilyn Reece – 80, of Minden, Nevada passed away on December 25, 2018. She was born to Alva and Hazel Pickett in Twin Falls, Idaho. Marilyn loved winter sports, traveling, music, knitting, quilting, and her faith in God. In 2002 she married Larry Reece in Genoa, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by her parents Alva and Hazel Pickett; and her brother George Pickett.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Larry Reece; her sons, Steven (Heidi) Duell, Dennis (Kim) Duel; beloved granddaughter Lauren Townsend; brother Gene Pickett; sister in law Thea Pickett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A church service will be held at 11am on January 19, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the Carson Valley Inn.

There will be a group rate at the Carson Valley Inn or Motorlodge, for those wishing to stay over night. Just use the code 1735 or Marilyn Reece name.

"Marilyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her"