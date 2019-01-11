Marilyn J. Trumphour

July 15, 1932 – December 24, 2018

Marilyn passed on Christmas Eve morning, 2018 at the age of 86 in Sacramento, California after a prolonged illness.

Marilyn was a longtime resident of Kent, Ohio who had moved to Sacramento after the death of her husband, Stanley B. Trumphour. Marilyn loved cooking, entertaining, travel and attending concerts and theater productions. She was a Girl Scout leader and took her troops to Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. She was excited that the girls were able to raise money for travel, camping and we’re able pursue their interests. Marilyn married Stanley Trumphour in 1952. They moved to El Paso, Texas while he served at Biggs Air Force Base.

Marlyn was the daughter of George C. Theal and Ethel L. (Boyer) Theal. She was born in Dover, Ohio and grew up in Brimfield. She attended University School of KSU and graduated in 1950. She kept in touch with classmates for many years.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Leslie Stueben-Trumphour and daughter in-law Nance Stueben-Trumphour, by her sister Joyce Hoover of Florida and many neices, nephews and cousins.

She will be truly missed by family and friends.

Celebration of life to be scheduled in Sacramento, California in the near future.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to Girl Scouts of America.