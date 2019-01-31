Marie “Mayie” Uhalde

November 2, 1927 ~ November 8, 2018

Marie was taken into the arms of the angels on November 8, 2018 surrounded by the love of her family.

Marie "Mayie" was born November 2, 1927 to John and Jeanne Etchemendy. Born and raised in the Overland Hotel in Gardnerville, NV she attended and graduated Douglas High School. Her lifelong love of sports started at a young age. She played basketball throughout her high school years and was the high school tennis champion her junior year. She later took up bowling and bowled with a great many wonderful friends on the same league for more than thirty-five years in Reno.

She met John Uhalde, the love of her life, in Gardnerville and they were married on April 7, 1951. Mayie and Johnny always said that some of their very favorite times were when they had the sheep. They loved the way of life at the sheep camp, even though it wasn't always easy. They loved trailing all three thousand head of sheep from Lyon County, NV to Plumas County, CA, lambing, fighting the cold, worrying over lamb and wool prices, all of it. It didn't matter, the sheep business was in their blood. The Uhart/Uhalde sheep camp in Plumas County is still owned and enjoyed by both families and is a gathering place for family and friends. She and Johnny passed on their pride of their Basque heritage and their pride of being native Nevadans to their daughters, Jeanine and Julie.

Mom's love of travel and adventure took her to some of the world's greatest destinations. She was always ready to have fun. She loved to ride on the snowmobiles and four wheelers, take a hot air balloon ride, go dancing, and enjoy gatherings of family and friends. Mom also loved the quiet times to sit and read and just enjoy the moment. She was forever young at heart.

There was nothing more important to Mom than her family and loved ones. As long as we could all be together, she was happy. We were so blessed to have her for our mom.

Marie is survived by her loving family Jeanine Fobbs, son-in-law Lee, Julie Cadjew, son-in-law Frank, grandson Jacob Keese,great grandson Trevor Keese, God-daughter Clarita "Smithers" Marquez, whom she loved like a daughter, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Lois Uhalde and Velma Errea.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Barbara and Myriam for their loving care of Mom. You are both God's angels on earth. Our deepest thank you to family and friends for all your love and support.

We miss you so much Mom You are forever in our hearts