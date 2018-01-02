August 30, 1924 ~ December 21, 2017

Marcella Bennefeld Oxoby passed away peacefully on the afternoon of December 21, 2017, the first day of winter, surrounded by her family. She was 93 years old.

Marcella was born on August 30, 1924 in Vallejo, California. She was the youngest of 3 siblings with an older brother Larry and sister Kay. Marcella came to live in Gardnerville with her aunt and uncle Elizabeth (Mack) and John Brown and their son John when she was just six weeks old. She always referred to them as Mom, Dad and brother.

Marcella attended Gardnerville Elementary School and graduated from Douglas High in 1943. She was a cheerleader for three years, and drum majorette in her senior year. She was a three-year letterman in basketball and was team captain. Marcella was named to the State All-Star Team in her senior year.

After graduation, Marcella worked at the Minden Airport during the day and at the Minden Inn as a waitress at night to earn money to attend the Reno Business College. After graduating from business college, she went to work as the bookkeeper for the Minden Mercantile.

She met and married Mitch Oxoby on September 4, 1949. Their first child Paul Mitchel was born on September 10, 1950 who passed away after a short illness. Three more children were born Robbie, Kathryn and Michele.

Marcella loved the outdoors and could be found tending her beautiful roses and other flowers. She would decorate her home for every season and holiday. Marcella had an adventurous spirit and traveled to Europe and Asia but her favorite adventure was travelling to Ireland. She loved the green countryside and the history of the country.

Marcella was proud of the fact that she lived her entire life on Main Street, Gardnerville. Marcella was honored in the 2005 Women's History Remembering Project by the Douglas County Historical Society. In celebrating her historical contribution, she was described as a true guardian of Gardnerville's history. Marcella loved to share her vast knowledge of the history of Gardnerville with authors and historians. Her ability to recall dates, names, events and identify old photos of Gardnerville was an asset to the Douglas County Historical Society.

Marcella has witnessed the transformation of Gardnerville and its Main Street from a dirt road to a four-lane highway with traffic signals. On Marcella's 90th birthday, the Gardnerville Town Board presented her with a proclamation recognizing her contributions to the Town. The Town Board declared that the community is a better place as a result of Marcella's dedication and commitment. Marcella was truly a living history of the Town of Gardnerville.

Marcella was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a friend to all. She will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitch, son Paul and is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend the rosary service on Friday, January 12, 2018 at7:00 p.m. at Walton's Funerals, 1521 Church Street, Gardnerville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. Inurnment will follow mass at the Gardnerville Cemetery.

Even though she loved her roses and flower garden, Marcella expressed that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter and/or The St. Gall's Rosary Makers and everyone is to wear happy, bright colors to her service.