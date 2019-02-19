Manuel “MAC” Cuellar

Manuel “MAC” CuellarFebruary 19, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 19, 2019Manuel "MAC" Cuellar, 81, died February 17, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMichael Clarence Cate “Curley”Reatha “Tink” Seymour ThranJohn B. EtchamendyJack H. MorrisConstance Jean KoontzTrending SitewideUpdate: Missing skier’s body locatedInmate claims sentence for failing to support child debtors prisonMinden man faces exploitation of elderly chargeWinter storm warning until 7 p.m. SundayThe Feb. 18 R-C Morning Report