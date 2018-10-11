1935 – 2018

On Thursday October 4, 2018, Zephyr Cove resident Manfred Lohr, loving husband and father, passed away suddenly at the age of 83. Manfred was born in Solingen Germany in 1935, the son of Erich and Martha Lohr. Manfred's love of classical music began at an early age, learning to play both piano and cello. His love of music continued after high school as he attended The Music Institute in Cologne Germany, graduating at the age of 24.

Manfred met his future wife, Kaethe in March 1957 and they married in June 1959. His longtime dream of coming to America was fulfilled when Kaethe's sister Trudy and her husband Tom sponsored them to come to the U.S. They arrived in New York City in 1959. Later that same month they arrived in Orange County California via Greyhound bus with $450.00 in their pockets. As there were no openings in the L.A. Philharmonic, Manfred chose to attend City College, majoring in Business Administration, and playing bass in nightclub bands in Hollywood to support his family.

In 1967 Manfred and Kaethe's lives were fulfilled with the birth of their daughter, Sabrina.

In 1972 Manfred and his family moved and purchased their first motel in South Lake Tahoe California. By 1976 they owned and operated three Travelodge Motels, selling all of them

and retiring in 2005.

In addition to Manfred's lifelong appreciation of music, he was an avid off-road enthusiast, loved camping, scuba diving, traveling the world and living life to its fullest.

Surviving are Manfred's wife of 59 years, Kaethe, daughter Sabrina, sister-in-law Trudy, niece Nichole and nephews Joe and Michael.

Services will be held on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM, at Walton's Funeral Home, 1521 Church Street, Gardnerville, Nevada.

A "Celebration of Life" gathering in honor of Manfred will be organized and announced in the near future.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donation be made in the name of Manfred Lohr to either the American Cancer Society of the ASPCA.