September 22, 1937 – February 26, 2019

Lynona Lee Cook (better known as Jo or JoJo) passed away in her home on February 26, 2019 after a short illness in Gardnerville, NV. She was born in Fresno, California to Ivan and Naoma Kroman on September 22, 1937. Her parents were longtime residents of Stockton CA who helped build the 7th day Adventist Church on Madison St.

She is predeceased by her parents, her beloved sister Earlene, her son Bennet Paul, and nephews George and Brad.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa, her son-in law, Paco, her grandson Ben, her nieces Darla and Denise, nephew Clayton, and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

She was an active softball player in her youth, later an Army wife and an extraordinary homemaker. She held many jobs over her life but the last was stockroom employee at Bently Nevada

where she retired.

She leaves many friends in the many places she lived, New Jersey, Idaho, Colorado, California, and Nevada, and traveled, Asia, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

She lived the last 4 ½ years of her life with her daughter and family making memories with all who loved her. Annoying her son in law was one of her favorite past times, and vise versa. We'll

miss watching Family Feud (cocktail time) and Jeopardy (dinner time) with you mom. The love, respect, grace, wonderful sense of humor, sympathy and empathy for all, and zest for enjoying life will always be an influence and remembered.

She will be laid to rest with her son in the Cascade Garden at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi, CA.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your local hospice services.