February 28, 1958 ~ May 17, 2018

Lonny Lorell Smith, 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on May 17th, 2018 while at home in Gardnerville, Nevada. He was born on February 28th, 1958 in Corvallis, Oregon to Lorell and Norma Smith.

This world will not be the same without his smile and laughter, quiet strength and wisdom, and his ability to problem solve. He was a loving husband, father, Papa to his grandchildren, and a good friend to many. Nothing mattered more in life than his relationship with God.

Lonny grew up in North Bend, Oregon and graduated from North Bend High in 1976.

Lonny married the love of his life Debra Rowell on July 16th, 1977 in Hauser Community Church in North Bend, Oregon. They were happily married for 41 years before he passed.

Lonny and Debbie moved to the Carson Valley in 1987. Lonny enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, spending time with his grandkids, and teasing his family and friends. He owned and managed 1-Way Auto Care in Gardnerville, Nevada and was pastor of The River Ministries in Coleville, California. He had a passion for helping others as evidenced by his work with the Salvation Army, the AWANA children's club, the 12-Step program, and his many mission trips to Kosovo and Mexico.

Lonny was preceded in death by his mother Norma Smith.

Lonny is survived by his wife Debra Smith; son, Tyler Smith; two daughters and their spouses, Sarah and Jesse Rollins, Charity and Patrick McQuain; father Lorell Smith; brother Brad Smith; two sisters, Melani Clemens and Bethleen Cupples and 9 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Christian, Zachary, David, Graycee, Emma, Olivia, Presley, and Jesse James.

A memorial service will be held at Valley Christian Fellowship, 1681 Lucerne St. Minden, NV 89423 on June 2nd at 2:00 pm. There will be a private family burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Smith, Nevada.